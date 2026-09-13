Mothers who raised stars before fame found them

Behind every public success story, there is often an army of people. Chief among them are family and friends. In most cases, there is a strong, sturdy and sometimes quiet figure who has been there since day one — mom.

For public personalities Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, DJ Maphorisa, Bayanda Walaza and Sni Mhlongo, the women who raised them recognised their potential long before audiences knew their names. Their mothers were not intentionally raising future stars. They were raising grounded, confident people by nurturing their talents and being present.

For Bongi Sibongile Mlotshwa, actress and media personality Enhle’s mother, the signs appeared early. She remembers a fiercely independent child who knew what she liked and how she wanted to express herself.

As a single mother, Bongi encouraged Enhle’s interests, which included sport, drama and beauty competitions. She won Miss Wendywood twice and competed in Miss SA Teen Soweto and Little Miss South Africa.

Bongi’s role, Enhle says, was to show up. She travelled with her daughter to competitions, including a train journey to Vryburg for Little Miss South Africa with her own mother, Enhle’s grandmother. “Three generations of women travelling by train because the youngest one had something she wanted to do,” she says.

Despite having worked in entertainment, Bongi chose not to interfere in her daughter’s career. “I wanted whatever she achieved to be hers,” she says.

The principle was tested when Enhle accompanied her to sign a contract for Mthunzini.com. Without her knowledge, Enhle auditioned and impressed the director. Bongi supported her and wanted her daughter’s talent to speak for itself.

Her experience also taught her that a mother must not disappear behind a famous child. People often introduce her as “Enhle Mbali’s mother” but she reminds them that she also has her own identity and career.

“Motherhood does not mean that the woman disappears,” Bongi says.

Cheering on the sidelines

Tholiwe Walaza, sports star Bayanda Walaza’s mother, has followed a different path, defined by being a constant presence in her only child’s life. Long before Bayanda became a recognised talent, his afternoons were spent practising and his weekends attending matches. Whether it was soccer, karate or running, he was involved in sport.

“That’s where I saw that there is something here,” she says. When Bayanda received a bursary to attend a private school, Tholiwe knew she had to back him. “I supported him by allowing this to happen. It was not easy to let him part from me at an early age.”

Her contribution has been less about managing his career than giving him a foundation of respect, prayer and faith.

While the public sees a star, she sees the child she raised.

“He is the little boy I gave birth to. In public he is the star. I won’t treat him like a star. He will always be my little boy.”

Tholiwe has promised to always be by her son’s side. “Support is the foundation.”

Spiritual and prayer warrior

For DJ Maphorisa’s mother, Constance Sekowe, support meant recognising an unusual passion before knowing where it might lead.

She recalls Themba Sekowe becoming fascinated by sound at age six, fixing computers, radios and sound systems in the house. He would sneak to a tavern to listen to music and watch DJs perform.

In Grade 11, Themba announced that he would not return to school because he wanted to pursue music full-time. His parents felt uneasy about it but his determination persuaded them to support him. They used part of their savings to buy turntables and speakers. Soon, he was playing at various events.

The road was difficult. Doors repeatedly closed but Themba kept pushing. Veteran DJ and producer Oskido gave him his first opportunity.

“Once that door opened, everything changed and my son hasn’t looked back since,” Constance says.

Support combined action with faith. She attended shows, helped with transport and made sure he knew his family stood behind him. She also prayed and fasted during difficult periods.

“My main role has always been to be his mother first, loving, encouraging and motivating him through all the highs and lows,” she says.

Fame has not changed how she sees him. To her, he remains the caring, generous and God-fearing boy she raised.

Her mother’s daughter

Brenda Mhlongo, Sni Mhlongo’s mom, believes a mother’s most important contribution is sometimes simply being there.

From drama to dancing, she watched Sni experiment with creative forms while growing up. “I could see she was talented; it was just a matter of seeing which direction she’d take.”

When Sni began pursuing her talent professionally, Brenda supported her without knowing whether it would become a career. Her greatest contribution, she says, has been serving as a mental and emotional support structure. “I haven’t had to make sacrifices. Just showing up for her whenever she needed me to.”

Seeing Sni hurt by what people say leaves her feeling helpless. Her response is conversation: she draws on her own experiences to help her daughter navigate criticism, rejection and pressure.

Despite Sni’s success, Brenda says their relationship is unchanged because she raised her children to respect their work and others.

These women reveal there is no single formula for raising a star. Some travelled long distances and rearranged their lives to be present. Others invested savings in equipment, prayed through uncertainty or stepped back so their children could earn their own success.

All four understood that support does not always mean doing everything for a child. Sometimes it means creating the foundations and giving them the confidence to do it themselves.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter