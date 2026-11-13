South Africa weekend gig guide: November 13–15

South Africans looking for something to do this weekend can choose from a packed entertainment calendar featuring live music, Afro-house, gospel performances, comedy, dance festivals and outdoor experiences.

From Durban’s celebration of Zola 7’s musical legacy to an Afro-house takeover at Cape Town’s historic Castle of Good Hope, the weekend of November 13 to 15 offers something for different tastes and budgets.

Play advert

Whether you are planning a night out with friends, looking for a live performance or hoping to discover local talent, here are some events worth adding to your diary.

Advertisement

Gauteng: Live music, jazz and entertainment

Msaki and Jesse Clegg – Friday, November 13

Music lovers can head to the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg for Msaki and Jesse Clegg’s collaborative performance, Entropy. The two musicians bring their distinct musical styles together in a production exploring themes of love, heartbreak, grief and personal transformation. The performance starts at 8pm, offering an alternative for those looking to ease into the weekend with live music.

Khuli Chana Live – Saturday, November 14

Hip-hop fans can catch Khuli Chana at Untitled Basement in Johannesburg. The performance is scheduled for 6pm, with tickets advertised between R550 and R700.The show offers an opportunity to experience one of South Africa’s established hip-hop performers in an intimate live-music setting.

The Wine Festival – Saturday, November 14

Those looking for a more relaxed daytime outing can head to Victoria Yards in Johannesburg for The Wine Festival. Starting at 10am, the event brings together wine, food and social experiences, making it an option for groups of friends looking to spend their Saturday exploring local offerings.

Secret Sunrise Sunday Sizzle – Sunday, November 15

For something different, Secret Sunrise returns to Fourways Farmers Market for its Sunday Sizzle experience.The morning event starts at 8.30am and offers a music-led outdoor experience for those who prefer starting their Sunday with movement and community rather than a late night out.

Cape Town: Afro-house, blues and gospel

DESCENDANTS – Saturday, November 14

Cape Town’s Castle of Good Hope will host DESCENDANTS, an Afro-house music experience running from 2pm until 2am. DJ and producer Culoe De Song headlines the event, alongside Funky QLA, Soa Mattrix, Thandi Draai, Dwson, Yamz and several other performers. The two-stage experience will feature a mix of Afro-house, Afro-tech, amapiano, gqom and other electronic sounds.

Tickets start at R400, with later ticket phases advertised at R500. The event is strictly for over-18s.

Winelands Blues Festival – Saturday, November 14

Blues enthusiasts can make their way to Daisy Jones Bar at Summerhill Wines in Stellenbosch.The festival features an impressive local line-up, including Albert Frost, Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace, Schalk Joubert’s World Ensemble, Richard Pryor’s Backline Blues, Fake Leather Blues Band, Hugo Veldsman and the Blues Broers.

Doors open at 2pm, with performances starting at 3pm. General admission is advertised at R300.

Swing With The King – Saturday, November 14

The Artscape Opera House will host Swing With The King, a production celebrating gospel jazz, big-band music and Cape ghoema. The performance features a 10-piece horn section, an eight-piece string orchestra and a line-up of local musicians, alongside American vocalist Roz Parker.

The show starts at 7.30pm, with tickets priced at R250. The production is also suitable for families.

Waiting for Smith – Saturday, November 14

For a more intimate musical experience, South African songwriter Waiting for Smith will perform at The Imaginarium in Simon’s Town. With Werner Bekker opening the show, the performance takes place in the surroundings of the Baskloof Fynbos Nature Reserve.

Doors open at 4pm, with the performance starting at 5pm. Tickets are advertised at R333.

Durban: Celebrating local talent and culture

Zola 7 Legacy Tour – Friday, November 13

Durban gets an opportunity to celebrate one of South Africa’s influential musical and television personalities when the Zola 7 Legacy Tour arrives in Durban. The event pays tribute to Bonginkosi Dlamini, popularly known as Zola 7, whose contribution to local music and youth culture has left a lasting impression.

Doors open at 6pm, with tickets starting at R200.

KZN Free Street Dance Festival – Saturday, November 14

The Durban Maritime Museum, near the BAT Centre, will become a celebration of street dance and township culture.Twelve dance groups from different townships across KwaZulu-Natal will showcase their styles, with a mini carnival also forming part of the programme.

19th Icebolethu Crown Gospel Music Awards – Sunday, November 15

Gospel music takes centre stage at the Durban ICC as the 19th Icebolethu Crown Gospel Music Awards returns to celebrate excellence in the genre.The awards recognise established and emerging gospel artists and their contribution to South Africa’s gospel music industry.

The ceremony starts at 4pm, with a red-carpet experience and live performances forming part of the programme.

Rugby Mad – November 13 to 15

Comedy and rugby fans can catch award-winning performer Aaron McIlroy in his one-man production, Rugby Mad, at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The production uses physical comedy and a collection of larger-than-life characters to explore South Africa’s relationship with rugby.

Gqeberha: Pride, theatre and Sunday soul

NMB Pride Festival – Saturday, November 14

Gqeberha’s Fairview Sports Centre will host the NMB Pride Festival, starting at noon. The event brings together the local community for a celebration of visibility, inclusion and LGBTQ+ culture.

Mythopia: Journey of a Soul – Friday and Saturday

Those interested in theatrical performance can catch Mythopia: Journey of a Soul at Centrestage, Baywest Mall. The production combines aerial arts and theatrical storytelling, with Friday’s performance scheduled for 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 5pm.

Easy Sunday Soul Sessions Picnic – Sunday, November 15

End the weekend with music and an outdoor gathering at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. The Easy Sunday Soul Sessions Picnic starts at 11am, with tickets advertised between R50 and R300.

With events spanning live music, dance, theatre, comedy and cultural celebrations, this weekend offers plenty of reasons to step away from the usual routine and support South Africa’s entertainment scene.

Also Read: South Africa weekend gig guide: 15 events to attend on November 7 and 8

Subscribe To Our Newsletter