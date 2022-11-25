Voguish Summer Cup presents finest fashion and lifestyle

The sixth edition of the Voguish Summer Cup presented by the Gauteng Summer Cup takes place on Saturday from 12:00 at the Turffontein Racecourse.

Guests will experience frontline views of the racetrack, as well as an elevated atmosphere with fashion and fantasy.

It will be a day of luxury, fashion, hospitality, and urban lifestyle along with Mzani’s hottest celebrities and fashionistas at the Voguish Marquee.

The buzz in the marquee is close to none as guests immerse themselves in a wide variety of premium bar stock selections, a flowing bubbly experience being the order of the day.

This year the theme is Golden Summer Chic with a melting pot of musical genres and cultures. The line-up that boasts Voguish Summer Cup presents finest fashion and lifestyleDJ Zinhle, Boohle, Mr JazziQ, Mziwa, and Nomzy T.

