Yvonne Chaka Chaka to honour background musicians

Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s Backing Vocalists and Sessions Musicians (BVSM) Awards are back after being halted due to the countrywide lockdowns enforced by the pandemic.

The renowned ‘Princess of Africa’ said the awards are aimed at bringing backing vocalists and session musicians to the forefront as they are usually overshadowed.

Chaka Chaka said these musicians are important in the growth of the music industry and that their contribution is vital.

She says losing Phumzile Ntuli, one of her backing vocalists during their Gabon tour was the inspiration behind the awards.

The awards are focused on backing vocalists and session musicians who have contributed to the industry between 2000 and 2005 across a variety of genres.

She said the 25 winners will take home R5000 each.

“This is to stem the tide against the popular fate of “he or she died penniless” headlines that often accompany the deaths of local musicians. The endowment goes some way to creating generational wealth that the artist can bequeath his children or beneficiaries.

“This makes the BVSM Awards a project with caring heart and an eye on the future,” says Chaka Chaka.

Former BVSM Awards recipient and now one of the judges, Tlale Makhene, said: “Having begun drumming at the age of four, I have performed on local and international stages such as the South African Joy of Jazz and 46664 Mandela with Carline Bailey Rey, Letta [Mbulu] and Caiphus [Semenya]. Being recognised with the BVSM Awards was an ultimate appreciation of all the work I have done and still do.”

The awards ceremony will be hosted at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto on February 5, 2023.

