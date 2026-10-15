Ebola vaccine clinical trial to begin in DR Congo by end of October

The first clinical trial of an Ebola vaccine in the Democratic Republic of Congo is expected to begin by the end of October, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday.
The country’s worst-ever Ebola outbreak has surpassed 9,000 cases, with more than 4,000 deaths. The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain, for which no approved vaccine or treatment is available.
The trial, known as Tumaini, will assess whether Ervebo, a vaccine approved for the more common Zaire strain, offers protection against Bundibugyo. It is also expected to include two candidate vaccines targeting the strain, developed by the University of Oxford and Moderna.
READ: DR Congo’s Ebola cases top 9,000 as vaccine trial nears launch
Anthony Scott, chair of the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation, said the trial would provide urgently needed evidence to guide vaccine policy decisions.
However, insecurity and population displacement continue to hamper outbreak control by restricting access to healthcare, disrupting surveillance and delaying research, the WHO said.
Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders is conducting a separate study involving frontline health workers to gather data on Ervebo’s effectiveness against the Bundibugyo strain.
- The first clinical trial of an Ebola vaccine in the Democratic Republic of Congo is set to begin by the end of October.
- The current Ebola outbreak in the country has surpassed 9,000 cases and caused more than 4,000 deaths.
- The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain, which currently has no approved vaccine or treatment.
- The Tumaini trial will evaluate the Ervebo vaccine and two candidate vaccines from the University of Oxford and Moderna against the Bundibugyo strain.
- Insecurity and population displacement are hampering outbreak control and delaying research efforts, according to the WHO.