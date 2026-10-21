Namibia, Angola pledge deeper bilateral cooperation

Namibia and Angola have signed eight agreements to strengthen cooperation in energy, water, transport, trade and other sectors.

The agreements were signed during Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s state visit to Angola, where she and President Joao Lourenco co-chaired the first session of the bilateral commission in Luanda on Monday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called for the commitments to be implemented effectively, saying cooperation should be measured by improvements in people’s lives.

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The agreements include plans for a one-stop border post at Oshikango and Santa Clara, alongside cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, culture and sports.

Both countries also discussed advancing the Baynes hydropower project, extending water infrastructure into Namibia and developing a railway linking Oshikango to Santa Clara.

Lourenco said Angola was ready to share its expertise in water storage and canal construction, as both countries face severe drought in their southern and northern regions, respectively.

Angola supported Namibia’s independence movement and sheltered Namibian refugees during the country’s liberation struggle.