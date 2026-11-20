Somalia has ordered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and recalled its own envoy from Abu Dhabi, accusing the Gulf state of violating its sovereignty.

Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud announced the decision on Thursday, warning that action would be taken against anyone cooperating with the UAE in what he described as an “open invasion” of Somalia.

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The minister did not specify the alleged violations. However, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the UAE in a speech on Tuesday of providing economic and political support to some regional Somali administrations in opposition to the federal government.

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The UAE foreign ministry had not immediately commented on the latest developments.

The latest move follows Somalia’s decision in January to terminate all agreements with the UAE, including port deals and defense and security cooperation, accusing Abu Dhabi of undermining its sovereignty.

Three self-governing Somali regions with close ties to the UAE rejected the federal government’s decision at the time.

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The UAE has expanded its economic, military and diplomatic presence across the Horn of Africa, including through investments in ports and military infrastructure along key international shipping routes.

Relations have also been shaped by tensions over the distribution of power within Somalia. The federal government has struggled to extend its authority across the country and defeat Islamist militants despite years of international support, including African peacekeeping operations and US air strikes.

The UAE trained hundreds of Somali troops between 2014 and 2018. It also continues to pay salaries and provide logistical support to around 3,400 military police and special forces personnel in and around the capital, according to senior Somali sources.

Beyond its military involvement, the UAE has established direct ties with regional Somali administrations, investing hundreds of millions of dollars in ports and military infrastructure along the country’s coast.