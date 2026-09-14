Watch: Somalia faces rising costs amid Red Sea shipping disruptions

Somalia is facing rising prices and growing maritime security concerns as Houthi attacks disrupt shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The cost of a 10kg cooking gas cylinder has risen from about $25 (R402) to $40, while fuel prices have more than doubled to as much as $1.50 a litre.

Food prices are also rising as higher transport and import costs put pressure on consumers.

The disruption has also raised fears that piracy could expand along Somalia’s coastline, particularly around the Gulf of Aden.

Last month, Somali and Turkish forces freed the Cameroon-flagged cargo ship MV Lutuf after pirates seized the vessel off Somalia’s north-eastern coast. Authorities said 14 suspected pirates were killed.

Analysts warn that continued instability and the diversion of naval forces to other hotspots could leave ships more vulnerable to pirate attacks.

The government has warned that paying ransoms could fuel maritime crime, while parliament has approved legislation aimed at combating piracy and abductions.

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