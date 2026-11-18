Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and regional integration, with a focus on trade, security and infrastructure development.
The two leaders held talks on Wednesday during Hassan’s two-day state visit to Uganda, said a joint communique issued in Entebbe.
Regional peace and collective security
On regional and international security, the presidents expressed concern over persistent conflicts, terrorism and political instability in parts of Africa and beyond, stressing the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of disputes.
They pledged to work together through the East African Community, African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development and United Nations to promote conflict prevention, peacebuilding, regional integration and collective security.
Eliminating barriers to bilateral trade
On trade, Museveni and Hassan urged removing non-tariff barriers to facilitate the movement of goods and services between the two countries, noting that such obstacles increase business costs and undermine regional competitiveness.
They also agreed to establish a Tanzania-Uganda Joint Trade Committee to address outstanding trade issues and promote balanced and mutually beneficial trade.
The two leaders further emphasised the need to expand market access, diversify traded goods and services, promote value addition and strengthen private-sector partnerships.
Oil pipeline and rail connectivity
On infrastructure development, they welcomed progress in the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which is 93.9 percent complete, and called for the remaining construction and commissioning activities to be expedited.
They also welcomed a framework agreement for the Isaka-Lusahunga-Murongo/Kikagati-Mpondwe Standard Gauge Railway project, directing relevant institutions to accelerate feasibility studies, technical designs and financing arrangements.
Public health and energy cooperation
The presidents also pledged to strengthen disease surveillance, information sharing and cross-border preparedness to respond to pandemics and other public health emergencies.
Regional energy cooperation was also discussed, including the development of Tanzania’s Tanga port as a regional energy hub and improved connectivity through Uganda’s Port Bell.
- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties and regional integration, focusing on trade, security, and infrastructure.
- The two leaders pledged to collaborate through regional organizations to promote conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and collective security amid concerns over persistent conflicts and terrorism in Africa.
- They agreed to remove non-tariff barriers to trade, establish a Tanzania-Uganda Joint Trade Committee, and enhance market access and private-sector partnerships.
- Progress in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline construction, which is 93.9% complete, was welcomed, alongside a framework agreement for a Standard Gauge Railway project linking Tanzania and Uganda.
- Museveni and Hassan also committed to strengthening public health cooperation, disease surveillance, and regional energy collaboration, including developing Tanzania's Tanga port as an energy hub.
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Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and regional integration, with a focus on trade, security and infrastructure development.
The two leaders held talks on Wednesday during Hassan's two-day state visit to Uganda, said a joint communique issued in Entebbe.
On regional and international security, the presidents expressed concern over persistent conflicts, terrorism and political instability in parts of Africa and beyond, stressing the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of disputes.
They pledged to work together through the East African Community, African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development and United Nations to promote conflict prevention, peacebuilding, regional integration and collective security.
On trade, Museveni and Hassan urged removing non-tariff barriers to facilitate the movement of goods and services between the two countries, noting that such obstacles increase business costs and undermine regional competitiveness.
They also agreed to establish a Tanzania-Uganda Joint Trade Committee to address outstanding trade issues and promote balanced and mutually beneficial trade.
The two leaders further emphasised the need to expand market access, diversify traded goods and services, promote value addition and strengthen private-sector partnerships.
On infrastructure development, they welcomed progress in the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which is 93.9 percent complete, and called for the remaining construction and commissioning activities to be expedited.
They also welcomed a framework agreement for the Isaka-Lusahunga-Murongo/Kikagati-Mpondwe Standard Gauge Railway project, directing relevant institutions to accelerate feasibility studies, technical designs and financing arrangements.
The presidents also pledged to strengthen disease surveillance, information sharing and cross-border preparedness to respond to pandemics and other public health emergencies.
Regional energy cooperation was also discussed, including the development of Tanzania's Tanga port as a regional energy hub and improved connectivity through Uganda's Port Bell.
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