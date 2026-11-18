Samia Suluhu Hassan , have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and regional integration, with a focus on trade, security and infrastructure development. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart,, have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and regional integration, with a focus on trade, security and infrastructure development.

The two leaders held talks on Wednesday during Hassan’s two-day state visit to Uganda, said a joint communique issued in Entebbe.

Regional peace and collective security

On regional and international security, the presidents expressed concern over persistent conflicts, terrorism and political instability in parts of Africa and beyond, stressing the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

They pledged to work together through the East African Community, African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development and United Nations to promote conflict prevention, peacebuilding, regional integration and collective security.

Eliminating barriers to bilateral trade

On trade, Museveni and Hassan urged removing non-tariff barriers to facilitate the movement of goods and services between the two countries, noting that such obstacles increase business costs and undermine regional competitiveness.

They also agreed to establish a Tanzania-Uganda Joint Trade Committee to address outstanding trade issues and promote balanced and mutually beneficial trade.

The two leaders further emphasised the need to expand market access, diversify traded goods and services, promote value addition and strengthen private-sector partnerships.

Oil pipeline and rail connectivity

On infrastructure development, they welcomed progress in the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which is 93.9 percent complete, and called for the remaining construction and commissioning activities to be expedited.

They also welcomed a framework agreement for the Isaka-Lusahunga-Murongo/Kikagati-Mpondwe Standard Gauge Railway project, directing relevant institutions to accelerate feasibility studies, technical designs and financing arrangements.

Public health and energy cooperation

The presidents also pledged to strengthen disease surveillance, information sharing and cross-border preparedness to respond to pandemics and other public health emergencies.

Regional energy cooperation was also discussed, including the development of Tanzania’s Tanga port as a regional energy hub and improved connectivity through Uganda’s Port Bell.