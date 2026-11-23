Nigeria says its major oil and gas pipelines have returned to full availability for the first time in two decades, following years of oil theft, vandalism and infrastructure failures.
The state-owned oil company attributed the recovery to improved surveillance, stronger security coordination and closer engagement with host communities.
READ: Death toll from Nigeria boat accident rises to 24
Audu Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company, said partnerships with local communities and security agencies had played a key role in restoring pipeline operations.
The development could help Nigeria strengthen oil production, increase exports and improve gas supplies to power plants and industries.
Nigeria is one of Africa’s leading oil producers, but persistent pipeline disruptions have affected production, exports and government revenue.
- Nigeria's major oil and gas pipelines have returned to full availability for the first time in two decades.
- The recovery is attributed to improved surveillance, stronger security coordination, and closer engagement with host communities.
- Audu Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company, highlighted the role of partnerships with local communities and security agencies.
- Restored pipeline operations could help Nigeria strengthen oil production, increase exports, and improve gas supplies to power plants and industries.
- Pipeline disruptions over the years have negatively impacted Nigeria's oil production, exports, and government revenue.