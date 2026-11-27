Uganda is stepping up efforts to save nearly 50 native tree species threatened with extinction, as deforestation and growing demand for timber, fuel and traditional medicine continue to put pressure on forests.

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At the Lukango Tree Conservancy on the shores of Lake Victoria, conservationists are collecting seeds and young trees, raising them in nurseries and reintroducing them into their natural habitats.

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The initiative also aims to preserve genetic diversity by studying the conditions different tree varieties need to thrive.

Conservationists say restoring native trees is vital for protecting biodiversity, supporting local communities and strengthening efforts to tackle climate change.