Uganda is stepping up efforts to save nearly 50 native tree species threatened with extinction, as deforestation and growing demand for timber, fuel and traditional medicine continue to put pressure on forests.
At the Lukango Tree Conservancy on the shores of Lake Victoria, conservationists are collecting seeds and young trees, raising them in nurseries and reintroducing them into their natural habitats.
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The initiative also aims to preserve genetic diversity by studying the conditions different tree varieties need to thrive.
Conservationists say restoring native trees is vital for protecting biodiversity, supporting local communities and strengthening efforts to tackle climate change.
- Uganda is intensifying conservation efforts to save nearly 50 native tree species threatened with extinction.
- Deforestation and increased demand for timber, fuel, and traditional medicine are the main threats to these tree species.
- At the Lukango Tree Conservancy on Lake Victoria, seeds and young trees are collected, nurtured in nurseries, and replanted in their natural habitats.
- The initiative includes studying the conditions required for different tree varieties to thrive in order to preserve genetic diversity.
- Conservationists emphasize that restoring native trees is crucial for protecting biodiversity, aiding local communities, and combating climate change.