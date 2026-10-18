Running legends inspire Sbu Msibi to do his best

When Sibusiso Msibi’s door to becoming a football star closed, another in the athletics space opened — and he is now but surely making his mark and is tipped to have a bright future in the field.

The Tembisa-born speedster said he grew into the athletics space after taking running seriously in high school when he realised that his football dream was not going to come true and that athletics was his future.

He used the scholarship he got at Queens High School and enrolled at the University of Johannesburg to take his career in athletics to the next level.

The 22-year-old ran his first Hollywoodbets 10km race this morning, alongside powerhouses Thabang Mosiako and Stephen Mokoka, among others, after missing out on last year’s race by a whisker when he fell sick just days before.

“I honestly didn’t expect to be in this position,” he told Sunday World ahead of the 10km race.

“It means a lot to be rubbing shoulders with legends like Mokoka, because I used to watch him on TV, but now I am competing against him.

“I remember watching him run the half-marathon in 2024, and I told myself that one day I will be running alongside that man and represent my country.

“So, I am honoured to share a space with veterans like Mokoka and learn as much as I can from him and the rest of the senior guys.

“The man is 41 years old but still going fast and competing at the highest level against youngsters. It is such things that inspire me,” he said.

“But the decision to start running my 10km race this year in Daveyton, the Athletics SA cross-country, and Absa [Run Your City], helped me get to where I am and the opportunity to participate in the Hollywoodbets 10km, because I missed out on it last year after falling sick.”

Msibi runs for UJ Athletics and will be wrapping up his diploma in road transport management in 2027.