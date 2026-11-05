Elections 2026 | DA leads in key metros, ActionSA takes early Tshwane lead

The DA has taken early leads in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay and Cape Town, while ActionSA is setting the pace in Tshwane as the first municipal election results emerge.
The ANC is leading in Buffalo City, while Mangaung has developed into a closely contested race between the ANC and DA.
With approximately 16% of voting districts counted nationally by 7.30am on Thursday, the early results show the DA making a strong showing in several major municipalities, although counting remains far from complete.
ANC trails in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni
In Johannesburg, the DA had secured 47% of the proportional representation vote, followed by ActionSA on 15.2% and the ANC on 13.2%.
Only 5% of voting districts had reported, making the DA’s substantial early advantage provisional.
Ekurhuleni presented a similar picture, with the DA leading on 41%, followed by ActionSA on 18.1% and the ANC on 16.8%.
READ MORE: Elections 2026 | South Africa’s splintering vote sets up multi-party battle for cities
The results placed the ANC third in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni among votes counted so far.
Tshwane, however, produced a different contest.
ActionSA led with 30.1%, ahead of the ANC’s 26.3% and the DA’s 20.8%, after approximately 6% of voting districts reported.
The three Gauteng metros therefore presented contrasting early results, with ActionSA emerging as a significant contender alongside the ANC and DA.
Mangaung emerges as a battleground
One of the closest contests was unfolding in Mangaung, where the DA held a marginal lead over the ANC.
The DA stood at 34.5% against the ANC’s 34.3%, a difference of just 0.2 percentage points.
The EFF followed with 8.8% after 15% of voting districts reported.
READ MORE: Arrest of Mangaung deputy mayor’s Nigerian hubby ‘should not taint ANC’
Despite the DA’s narrow proportional representation advantage, the ANC was leading in seven wards against three for the DA in the incomplete ward results.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA enjoyed a substantially larger lead, securing 46.6% against the ANC’s 22.3%.
The Patriotic Alliance occupied third position at 6%, with approximately 18% of voting districts counted.
ANC holds early Buffalo City advantage
Buffalo City presented a different picture, with the ANC leading on 45.3%, followed by the DA on 10.4% and EFF on 6%.
The United Democratic Movement was also leading in wards five and nine, while the SACP held an early lead in ward 41.
In Cape Town, the DA maintained a commanding lead with 62.3%, followed by the ANC at 9.8% and the Patriotic Alliance on 4.1%.
READ MORE: ‘Syndicate targeting Buffalo City metro’s water sanitation plants,’ says CFO
Results from eThekwini had not yet emerged in the municipal breakdown.
Nationally, the IEC’s 15% dashboard placed the ANC marginally ahead at 31.76%, against the DA’s 31.23%, with the MK Party third on 5.13%.
The incomplete figures leave the eventual balance of power in the country’s largest municipalities unresolved.
- The DA leads early in Johannesburg with 47% of the proportional representation vote, followed by ActionSA at 15.2% and ANC at 13.2%, based on 5% of voting districts reported.
- In Ekurhuleni, the DA leads with 41%, ActionSA is second at 18.1%, and the ANC third at 16.8%, with incomplete results.
- ActionSA leads in Tshwane with 30.1%, followed by the ANC at 26.3% and the DA at 20.8%, based on 6% of voting districts reported.
- Mangaung is a closely contested race where the DA holds a narrow lead with 34.5% over the ANC's 34.3%, with the ANC leading in more wards in incomplete results.
- Nationally, with approximately 16% of districts counted, the ANC leads marginally at 31.76%, the DA follows closely at 31.23%, and MK Party is third with 5.13%.
The DA has taken early leads in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay and Cape Town, while ActionSA is setting the pace in Tshwane as the first municipal election results emerge.
The ANC is leading in Buffalo City, while Mangaung has developed into a closely contested race between the ANC and DA.
With approximately 16% of voting districts counted nationally by 7.30am on Thursday, the early results show the DA making a strong showing in several major municipalities, although counting remains far from complete.
In Johannesburg, the DA had secured 47% of the proportional representation vote, followed by ActionSA on 15.2% and the ANC on 13.2%.
Only 5% of voting districts had reported, making the DA's substantial early advantage provisional.
Ekurhuleni presented a similar picture, with the DA leading on 41%, followed by ActionSA on 18.1% and the ANC on 16.8%.
READ MORE: Elections 2026 | South Africa's splintering vote sets up multi-party battle for cities
The results placed the ANC third in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni among votes counted so far.
Tshwane, however, produced a different contest.
ActionSA led with 30.1%, ahead of the ANC's 26.3% and the DA's 20.8%, after approximately 6% of voting districts reported.
The three Gauteng metros therefore presented contrasting early results, with ActionSA emerging as a significant contender alongside the ANC and DA.
One of the closest contests was unfolding in Mangaung, where the DA held a marginal lead over the ANC.
The DA stood at 34.5% against the ANC's 34.3%, a difference of just 0.2 percentage points.
The EFF followed with 8.8% after 15% of voting districts reported.
READ MORE: Arrest of Mangaung deputy mayor’s Nigerian hubby ‘should not taint ANC’
Despite the DA's narrow proportional representation advantage, the ANC was leading in seven wards against three for the DA in the incomplete ward results.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA enjoyed a substantially larger lead, securing 46.6% against the ANC's 22.3%.
The Patriotic Alliance occupied third position at 6%, with approximately 18% of voting districts counted.
Buffalo City presented a different picture, with the ANC leading on 45.3%, followed by the DA on 10.4% and EFF on 6%.
The United Democratic Movement was also leading in wards five and nine, while the SACP held an early lead in ward 41.
In Cape Town, the DA maintained a commanding lead with 62.3%, followed by the ANC at 9.8% and the Patriotic Alliance on 4.1%.
READ MORE: 'Syndicate targeting Buffalo City metro's water sanitation plants,' says CFO
Results from eThekwini had not yet emerged in the municipal breakdown.
Nationally, the IEC's 15% dashboard placed the ANC marginally ahead at 31.76%, against the DA's 31.23%, with the MK Party third on 5.13%.
The incomplete figures leave the eventual balance of power in the country's largest municipalities unresolved.