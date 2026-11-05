Elections 2026 | DA leads in key metros, ActionSA takes early Tshwane lead

The DA has taken early leads in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay and Cape Town, while ActionSA is setting the pace in Tshwane as the first municipal election results emerge.

The ANC is leading in Buffalo City, while Mangaung has developed into a closely contested race between the ANC and DA.

With approximately 16% of voting districts counted nationally by 7.30am on Thursday, the early results show the DA making a strong showing in several major municipalities, although counting remains far from complete.

ANC trails in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

In Johannesburg, the DA had secured 47% of the proportional representation vote, followed by ActionSA on 15.2% and the ANC on 13.2%.

Only 5% of voting districts had reported, making the DA’s substantial early advantage provisional.

Ekurhuleni presented a similar picture, with the DA leading on 41%, followed by ActionSA on 18.1% and the ANC on 16.8%.

READ MORE: Elections 2026 | South Africa’s splintering vote sets up multi-party battle for cities

The results placed the ANC third in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni among votes counted so far.

Play Mute Play advert

Tshwane, however, produced a different contest.

ActionSA led with 30.1%, ahead of the ANC’s 26.3% and the DA’s 20.8%, after approximately 6% of voting districts reported.

The three Gauteng metros therefore presented contrasting early results, with ActionSA emerging as a significant contender alongside the ANC and DA.

Mangaung emerges as a battleground

One of the closest contests was unfolding in Mangaung, where the DA held a marginal lead over the ANC.

The DA stood at 34.5% against the ANC’s 34.3%, a difference of just 0.2 percentage points.

The EFF followed with 8.8% after 15% of voting districts reported.

READ MORE: Arrest of Mangaung deputy mayor’s Nigerian hubby ‘should not taint ANC’

Despite the DA’s narrow proportional representation advantage, the ANC was leading in seven wards against three for the DA in the incomplete ward results.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA enjoyed a substantially larger lead, securing 46.6% against the ANC’s 22.3%.

The Patriotic Alliance occupied third position at 6%, with approximately 18% of voting districts counted.

ANC holds early Buffalo City advantage

Buffalo City presented a different picture, with the ANC leading on 45.3%, followed by the DA on 10.4% and EFF on 6%.

The United Democratic Movement was also leading in wards five and nine, while the SACP held an early lead in ward 41.

In Cape Town, the DA maintained a commanding lead with 62.3%, followed by the ANC at 9.8% and the Patriotic Alliance on 4.1%.

READ MORE: ‘Syndicate targeting Buffalo City metro’s water sanitation plants,’ says CFO

Results from eThekwini had not yet emerged in the municipal breakdown.

Nationally, the IEC’s 15% dashboard placed the ANC marginally ahead at 31.76%, against the DA’s 31.23%, with the MK Party third on 5.13%.

The incomplete figures leave the eventual balance of power in the country’s largest municipalities unresolved.