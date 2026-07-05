Arrest of Mangaung deputy mayor’s Nigerian hubby ‘should not taint ANC’

The arrest of the husband of a Free State politician and deputy mayor of Mangaung Metro Municipality has embarrassed the ANC in the province, with some officials complaining of double standards in how the matter is being handled.

Lyndon Adentuji Odili, the husband of Lulama Titi-Odili, was arrested on June 30, the same day March and March embarked on nationwide anti-illegal immigration marches.

Odili faces 18 counts of harbouring, aiding, abetting, assisting, or enabling undocumented foreign nationals to remain in the country in violation of immigration laws. The migrants were being housed at Tripple D Guesthouse, which he co-owns with the deputy mayor.

Odili was granted R10 000 bail on Wednesday.

ANC insiders in the province have expressed concern over how Odili was granted bail based on claims that those arrested on the premises were kept hidden there on purpose.

One source within the ANC alleges that Titi-Odili was protected by officials, hence the party’s silence on the arrest.

“When Premier Maqueen [Letsoha-Mathae] was tipped off that there were illegal foreigners harboured at Lulama and Adentuji’s guest house, she went there, and to her shock, she found another Nigerian who was arrested a day before in the same guest house.”

According to the source, Letsoha Mathae enquired about the release of the said suspect, but police reportedly could not provide answers or clarity.

“If that guest house was operating properly with staff working there, those people were not going to be provided with food through special arrangement. There were people who were coming there to bring food for those guys. Those people were only leaving that guest house at night when they went to Bloemfontein’s nightclubs in Westdene and popular nightlife hangouts in the area,” said a source.

Another ANC senior leader expressed shock that the party had not addressed Odili’s arrest publicly.

“It is shameful that when other people across the country demand that illegal foreigners leave South Africa, the ANC in the province is mum about the arrest of the husband of its top politician,” said a source.

A third insider told Sunday World that it was embarrassing that the ANC was selective when dealing with its politicians and suspensions, making

reference to the action taken against suspended Tswelopele mayor Kenalemang Phukuntsi, who was removed as mayor through the party’s step-aside policy.

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others in the ANC. It’s an animal farm,” said a senior ANC PEC member in Free State.

Speaking to Sunday World yesterday, ANC provincial spokesperson Thabo Meeko admitted that Odili’s arrest had tainted the party.

“Even though Cde Lulama was not the one who got arrested in this case, the issue that her partner is the one who was arrested has tainted the ANC. As the party, we do not get involved in our leaders’ personal lives, and we have no role in who they marry or date.

“However, we do take note that it has got potential to affect the integrity of the ANC because a member and a leader of the ANC is associated. That narrative has been pursued, although we think that it’s unfortunate that the process will also kick in terms of the integrity committee issue.”

When asked if the party had already spoken to Titi-Odili, Meeko said that he was not sure. However, he later stated that provincial secretary Polediso Dihelele Motsoeneng had started engaging the deputy mayor on the arrest.

After confirming the arrest of Odili on Tuesday, Letsoha-Mathae and the police discovered between 28 and 29 people inside the guesthouse, who had allegedly been staying there for about seven days without leaving the premises.

“When we enquired about how long they have been here, we were told that it’s about seven days that they’ve been hiding in this place. But there is someone who’s bringing some foodstuffs for them.”

Letsoha-Mathae also stated that the case was concerning, as the guest house is owned by the husband of the deputy mayor.

When contacted, Titi-Odili said: “I won’t be able to comment. I will send you the contact number of the person you can talk to.” However, Titi-Odili did not send any contact by the time of publication.