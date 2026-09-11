In Pictures | BRICS enters phase of high-quality development and cooperation

The expansion of BRICS marks a qualitative leap in its representativeness and influence. Today, BRICS countries account for nearly half of the world’s population, around 30% of global economic output, and one-fifth of global trade.

The greater BRICS cooperation has entered a stage of high-quality development.

Media professionals work at the media center of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Oct. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

A businessman (R) from India selects toys at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu City, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Feb. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows the headquarters building of the New Development Bank in east China’s Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20, 2024 shows a view of the Redstone Concentrated Solar Thermal Power Project near Postmasburg in Northern Cape Province of South Africa. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

The China National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Chorus, rehearses with Choralla, a local Saudi choir, for the World Famous Songs Concert at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

People visit the exhibition “On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt” at the Shanghai Museum in east China’s Shanghai, Aug. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows a China-made self-driving taxi near the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

A staff member introduces products via livestreaming at the booth of Iran during the 10th Silk Road International Exposition in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, May 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Sijie)

Workers sort coffee beans to be exported to China at a coffee processing plant in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

Passengers pose for photos with a model of a high-speed electrical multiple unit (EMU) train of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway at the waiting hall of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)■

Source: XINHUA