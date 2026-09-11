In Pictures | BRICS enters phase of high-quality development and cooperation

The expansion of BRICS marks a qualitative leap in its representativeness and influence. Today, BRICS countries account for nearly half of the world’s population, around 30% of global economic output, and one-fifth of global trade.
The greater BRICS cooperation has entered a stage of high-quality development.
BRICS countries collectively represent nearly half of the world's population today.
They contribute around 30% of global economic output and one-fifth of global trade.
The expansion of BRICS signifies a qualitative increase in its representativeness and influence.
BRICS cooperation has advanced into a stage of high-quality development.
The 16th BRICS Summit media center operated in Kazan, Russia, on October 22, 2024.
🎧 Listen to this article
The expansion of BRICS marks a qualitative leap in its representativeness and influence. Today, BRICS countries account for nearly half of the world's population, around 30% of global economic output, and one-fifth of global trade.
The greater BRICS cooperation has entered a stage of high-quality development.