Inflation rises to 4% in April as high oil prices take toll on economy

South Africans are once again feeling the squeeze after annual consumer inflation climbed sharply to 4% in April 2026 from 3.1% in March, according to new figures released by Statistics South Africa on Wednesday.

The jump signals a worrying return of price pressure across key household expenses, with housing, transport and financial services emerging as the biggest drivers of the increase, which comes due to skyrocketing oil prices.

Stats SA said consumer prices rose by 1.1% month-on-month in April alone, suggesting that the pace of inflation accelerated significantly in just one month.

“The main contributors to the 4% annual inflation rate were housing and utilities, transport, and insurance and financial services,” the agency said in its latest consumer price index release.

Housing and utilities recorded annual inflation of 5.2%, contributing 1.2 percentage points to the headline figure. Transport expenses climbed 4.9%, while insurance and financial services surged by 5.7%.

Mounting pressure on households

The data paints a picture of mounting pressure on ordinary households already battling expensive electricity, rising fuel costs and growing debt burdens.

In a country where many families survive between payday and panic day, inflation often behaves like a silent tax, slowly shrinking salaries without formally cutting wages.

Goods inflation climbed sharply from 1.8% in March to 3.4% in April, while services inflation rose from 4.2% to 4.6%.

Administered prices, which include government-influenced costs such as electricity, water, fuel, toll fees and public transport, surged by 8.3% annually.

The Western Cape recorded the highest provincial inflation rate at 4.8%, while Gauteng stood at 3.8% and Mpumalanga at 3.7%.

Stats SA’s figures also revealed a class divide in inflation pain.

The wealthiest expenditure group, classified as Decile 10, experienced inflation of 4.4%, while the poorest households in Deciles 1 and 2 recorded inflation of 2.6%.

Dent to interest rate cuts

Economists often warn that inflation is more than numbers dancing on spreadsheets. It determines whether bread remains bread on the table or becomes a luxury behind glass.

Although the inflation rate remains within the South African Reserve Bank’s target range of 3% to 6%, the sudden jump may complicate hopes for aggressive interest rate cuts in coming months.

Though the increase is likely to intensify pressure on consumers already grappling with high borrowing costs, sluggish economic growth and persistent unemployment, it is likely to push the Reserve Bank to increase interest rates when its monetary policy committee meets next week.

Stats SA also noted that non-durable goods inflation rose to 4.8%, reflecting stronger price increases in everyday consumables.

The next inflation figures for May 2026 are expected to be released on June 17.

This story has been updated

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content