Pitbull-wielding robber jailed for six years in Cape Town

A Cape Town man who used a pitbull to intimidate and rob a man in Kensington has been sentenced to six years direct imprisonment.

The court handed down the sentence this week after the man was found guilty of using the dog as a weapon during a robbery in July last year.

According to reports, the victim was sitting in a park when the suspect walked past him with the pitbull.

Moments later, the man returned and demanded the victim’s cellphone.

Robber’s pitbull tactic well known

Residents in Kensington helped police identify the suspect, who was known in the area for committing robberies using the dog to terrorise his victims.

“The City’s Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit played a critical role in removing the dog under the instruction of the prosecutor,” said Cape Town MMC of Safety and Security JP Smith.

“Despite challenges in locating the suspect at home, officers made multiple attempts before successfully removing the animal, bringing an end to a series of robberies committed in and around Kensington.”

‘Pitbulls are not born violent’

Smith said pitbulls are not born violent. “Humans turn them into dangerous dogs and ensuring there are consequences for owners who cruelly abuse these animals and use them as weapons is key to stopping this destructive culture.”

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA commended the prosecuting authority and the City’s Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit for their role in securing the conviction.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said animals used in robberies are usually the product of cruelty, isolation and deliberate provocation by their owners.

According to Abraham, many of these dogs endure chaining, hunger used as control, and withheld socialisation long before they’re directed at strangers.

“Behind almost every ‘dangerous’ dog is a history of isolation, chaining, withheld socialisation, deliberate provocation, harsh handling, hunger used as a tool of control, and the systematic suppression of every natural behaviour that allows a dog to live as a stable companion animal,” she said.

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