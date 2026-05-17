Ramaphosa advised to avoid war with courts

A legal opinion by the law firm of ANC veteran Mathews Phosa advised that beleaguered President Cyril Ramaphosa avoid premature combat with the courts and Parliament over the raging scandal of the theft of dollars from his game farm.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper