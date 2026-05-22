Standard Bank CEO meets King Misuzulu to boost KZN growth

Standard Bank Group has reaffirmed its commitment to KwaZulu-Natal’s economic growth and development following an engagement between its chief executive officer, Sim Tshabalala, and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

According to the financial services institution, the meeting, held in the province, reflects the bank’s long-standing relationship with KwaZulu-Natal and its broader strategy to support inclusive economic development, entrepreneurship and infrastructure investment across one of South Africa’s key economic regions.

Ahead of the engagement, Tshabalala described KwaZulu-Natal as central to the country’s economic future and a gateway to trade across the African continent.

“KwaZulu-Natal is an integral part of South Africa’s economic future and an important gateway to trade and growth across the African continent,” said Tshabalala. “As Africa’s largest bank by assets, Standard Bank remains deeply committed to supporting sustainable growth in both the South African and the broader African economies through investment, infrastructure development, business growth and financial inclusion,” Tshabalala said ahead of his meeting with the ninth King of the Zulu nation.

Improving the livelihoods of people

He added that the bank values the opportunity to collaborate with the Zulu monarch on shared goals aimed at improving the livelihoods of people in the province.

“We value the opportunity to engage with His Majesty on our shared ambitions for the continued prosperity and development of the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

King Misuzulu welcomed the engagement, highlighting the importance of partnerships that drive development and empowerment in the province.

“We welcome continued collaboration with institutions that are committed to the development, prosperity and empowerment of the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” the King said.

KwaZulu-Natal plays a strategic role in the country’s economy, particularly through its logistics and trade infrastructure. The Port of Durban remains one of Africa’s busiest ports, driving trade, industrial activity and agricultural exports across South Africa and the Southern African region.

Bank’s KZN footprint

Standard Bank has maintained a strong footprint in the province for decades. Today, its Personal and Private Banking division operates 104 branches and 644 ATMs, employing more than 1 180 staff across the province.

The bank is also looking to expand its reach, with plans to open 45 new branches in the next two years to enhance access to financial services.

Through its Corporate and Investment Banking division, Standard Bank continues to support infrastructure projects in areas such as water and sanitation, transport and logistics, including developments linked to the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone.

Meanwhile, its Business and Commercial Banking arm supports a wide base of enterprises in the province, including 60 000 small businesses, 20 000 medium-sized businesses and

5 000 large businesses. In 2025 alone, the division disbursed R9-billion in loans, supporting key sectors such as agriculture, education and healthcare.

The bank emphasised the important role of traditional leadership in fostering social cohesion, economic inclusion and sustainable development, noting that collaboration with institutions of leadership is key to unlocking long-term growth.

Standard Bank said it remains committed to working with stakeholders across KwaZulu-Natal to drive inclusive growth and create opportunities for communities across the province.

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