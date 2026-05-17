Western Cape storms – counting the cost

The deadly storms in the Western Cape have triggered a humanitarian emergency, as many parts of the province count the cost in the wake of the loss of life, displacement, and infrastructure damage. On Friday, the City of Cape Town confirmed that at least 50 municipal facilities had sustained damage, with security officials reporting structural impacts throughout the metro.
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- Deadly storms in the Western Cape have caused a humanitarian emergency.
- Significant loss of life and displacement reported across the province.
- Extensive infrastructure damage documented throughout the region.
- City of Cape Town confirmed damage to at least 50 municipal facilities.
- Security officials report widespread structural impacts across the metropolitan area.