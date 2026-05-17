Big Reads

Western Cape storms – counting the cost

By Sunday World
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 17: Khalid Sayed MPL at the 2023 Western Cape State Of The Province Address (SOPA) Debate and Response at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament Building on February 17, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. The State of the Province Address is an annual event in each of South Africa's nine provinces, in which the premier of the province reports on the state of the province, normally to a formal sitting of the province's unicameral legislature. (Photo by Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

The deadly storms in the Western Cape have triggered a humanitarian emergency, as many parts of the province count the cost in the wake of the loss of life, displacement, and infrastructure damage. On Friday, the City of Cape Town confirmed that at least 50 municipal facilities had sustained damage, with security officials reporting structural impacts throughout the metro.

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  • Deadly storms in the Western Cape have caused a humanitarian emergency.
  • Significant loss of life and displacement reported across the province.
  • Extensive infrastructure damage documented throughout the region.
  • City of Cape Town confirmed damage to at least 50 municipal facilities.
  • Security officials report widespread structural impacts across the metropolitan area.
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