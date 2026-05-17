Western Cape storms – counting the cost

The deadly storms in the Western Cape have triggered a humanitarian emergency, as many parts of the province count the cost in the wake of the loss of life, displacement, and infrastructure damage. On Friday, the City of Cape Town confirmed that at least 50 municipal facilities had sustained damage, with security officials reporting structural impacts throughout the metro.

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