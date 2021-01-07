E-edition
104 people test positive for Covid-19 at Beit Bridge Border

By George Matlala
10 May 2005. South Africa. A view of the Beit Bridge, which forms a political border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Johannesburg – The Limpopo health department has reported that 104 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Beit Bridge Border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe in the last four days.

The border post has been a site of chaos since the week of Christmas, as thousands of foreign nationals made their way home for the holiday season.

The congestion has reportedly led to the death of four truck drivers due to dehydration.


Also read: SA health workers to recieve first doses of vaccines by February

The department was worried that the events at the border were fast becoming a super spreader of the deadly virus.

Traffic at the Beit Bridge border. Image: Twitter.

Earlier today, Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has called for a change in behaviour after the province saw its highest number of new infections since the Coronavirus pandemic began.

“Considering the incubation period of the virus, we wish to implore those who will be crossing from Beitbridge to do the right thing and self-quarantine because they have been exposed to a potential superspreader,” Ramathuba said.

According to the MEC, the province recorded 1 575 positive cases in the last 24 hours, a sharp increase from 900 over the previous reporting cycle.

Capricorn is now the hardest-hit district in the province with 623 new infections, followed by Vhembe District 408 and Mopani District 253.

Read also: Limpopo records its highest COVID-19 new cases in one day

