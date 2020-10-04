Mngqithi, Mokwena replace Mosimane as Sundowns coaches

Multiple premiership title holders Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as joint head coaches, the PSL champions announced today.

The duo had been assistant coaches under departed coach Pitso Mosimane, who has since joined north African football giants Al Ahly last week.

Mamelodi Sundowns President Dr Patrice Motsepe said in a statement: “Manqoba and Rhulani have been with Mamelodi Sundowns for many years and were part of the technical team that were crowned champions of Africa in 2016 and have also won the Premier Soccer League and other titles in South Africa”.

The board of Mamelodi Sundowns was particularly keen to appoint South African coaches and express its commitment and confidence in the talent and ability of our local coaches.

Mngqithi, Mokwena and the technical team at Sundowns will focus on defending the PSL and the other titles that we won during our historic 50-year anniversary, the board said.

“They will also advance and continue with the objective that we stated in 2004, which is to make Mamelodi Sundowns one of the best clubs on the African Continent.”

Sundowns will in due course make other important announcements.

Xolile Mtshazo