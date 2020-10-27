Chiefs loses CAS player transfer appeal

Kaizer Chiefs has lost its appeal of a two-window player registration and transfer ban after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland dismissed the club’s plea.

On the club’s Twitter account Chiefs said: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport Panel has dismissed Kaizer Chiefs’ appeal and confirmed FIFA’s DRC decision. This means the Club will not be able to register any player for two consecutive transfer windows. #Amakhosi4Life.”

CAS said in a statement released on Tuesday: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the appeal filed by the Malagasy player Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianamimanana (the Player) and the South African club Kaizer Chiefs FC (collectively‚ the Appellants)‚ against the decision rendered by the Fifa Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on 5 December 2019 (the Challenged Decision).

“In such decision‚ the Fifa DRC noted that the Player and Kaizer Chiefs entered into a new contract when the Player was still under contract with Fosa Juniors FC/Madagascar.

“Given these circumstances‚ the Fifa DRC concluded that the Player unilaterally terminated the Employment Contract with Fosa Juniors FC without just cause.

“As a consequence‚ the Player was ordered‚ together with Kaizer Chiefs FC‚ to jointly and severally pay a compensation of … US$40‚000 … to Fosa Juniors FC.

“In addition‚ a four-month period of ineligibility was imposed on the Player‚ and Kaizer Chiefs FC was banned from registering any new players either nationally or internationally for two entire and consecutive registration periods.

“The CAS Panel in charge of this matter has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the Challenged Decision in its entirety.”

Author



Xolile Mtshazo