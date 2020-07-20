Breaking News

140 COVID-19 patients die, 194 865 beat the disease

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

Nine Thousand and Three Hundred (9300) more South African citizens have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hour circle, increasing the total number of national infection cases from 364 328 to 373 628, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday July 20.

Mkhize also said 140 more COVID-19 patients have lost their battle to the disease, which is caused by coronavirus, shooting the number of fatalities from 5033 to 5173.

He also said 194 865 patients have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 52 percent.


