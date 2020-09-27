E-edition
22 more COVID-19 patients die , over 1200 infections recorded

By Ngwako Malatji

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize today announced that  1 268 people contracted coronavirus  induced COVID-19 in the past 24 hour cycle, bringing the total number of infections to 670 766.

Mkhize said the  1268 infections were recorded from  15 028 tests conducted, with  8722 of those done in the private health centres and  6 306 in the public health institutions.

This brought the total number of conducted tests since the outbreak of  the disease to  4143 466.


Mkhize also said  22 more people lost their lives to the deadly disease, increased the  death toll 16 398. Seven  of  those patients died in the  Eastern Cape, five in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Gauteng, five in North West and three in the Western  Cape.

The good news is that of those infected, 630 721 have recovered, shooting the recovery rate to 90 percent.

