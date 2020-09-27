22 more COVID-19 patients die , over 1200 infections recorded

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize today announced that 1 268 people contracted coronavirus induced COVID-19 in the past 24 hour cycle, bringing the total number of infections to 670 766.

Mkhize said the 1268 infections were recorded from 15 028 tests conducted, with 8722 of those done in the private health centres and 6 306 in the public health institutions.

This brought the total number of conducted tests since the outbreak of the disease to 4143 466.

Mkhize also said 22 more people lost their lives to the deadly disease, increased the death toll 16 398. Seven of those patients died in the Eastern Cape, five in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Gauteng, five in North West and three in the Western Cape.

The good news is that of those infected, 630 721 have recovered, shooting the recovery rate to 90 percent.

