2364 more COVID-19 infections recorded, 126 patients die

Over 2 360 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of national infections from 688 532 to 690 896.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Saturday October 11.

Mkhize said the 690 896 infections were recorded from 28 066 tests conducted with 12 870 recorded in the private health centres and 15 196 in the public institutions.

He also said the COVID-19 death toll has spiked from 17 547 to 17 673 after 126 patients lost their lives to the global pandemic. Of the 126 deaths, 39 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 35 in the Free State, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal , 30 in Gauteng, four in Mpumalanga, and eight from the Western Cape.

Mkhize also said of the 690 896 cases recorded, 622 153 patients have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji