Breaking News

2364 more COVID-19 infections recorded, 126 patients die

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

Over 2 360  COVID-19 infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours,  bringing the total number of  national infections  from  688 532 to 690 896.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on  Saturday October  11.

Mkhize  said the 690 896 infections were recorded from  28 066 tests conducted  with 12 870 recorded in the private  health centres and  15 196 in the public institutions.


He also said  the  COVID-19 death toll has spiked from 17 547 to 17 673 after 126 patients lost their lives to the global pandemic. Of the 126 deaths, 39 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 35 in  the Free State, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal , 30 in Gauteng, four in Mpumalanga,  and eight from   the Western Cape.

Mkhize also said  of the 690 896 cases recorded,  622 153 patients have recovered from  the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 90 percent.

 

Author


