87 more COVID-19 patients die, over 6 500 new cases registered

Eighty-Seven more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease , spiking the death toll from 2205 to 2292 in South Africa.

Of the new deaths, 15 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natala, 17 in the Eastern Cape ,2 in Gauteng and 53 in the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday , June 25

Mkhize also said the contagious disease has also infected 6 579 more people in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infection number from 111 796 to 118375. This is the biggest number of infections recorded since the outbreak of the disease in March this year.

On Wednesday the number had skyrocketed by over 5000 new cases.

It is also the first time that more than 40,000 tests were done in a single 24-hour period. There were also a record number of recoveries (59,974) which means that more than half of those who contracted the illness in SA had since recovered.

Author



Ngwako Malatji