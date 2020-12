9445 new Covid-19 cases reported in SA

Johannesburg – South Africa’s department of health have recorded 9445 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This takes the cumulative number of cases to 921 922 in the country.

The department further said that 6 140 839 tests have been completed with 40 466 new tests conducted since the last report.

“Regrettably, 152 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to24 691 deaths.”

“Our recoveries now stand at 793 914.”

Last week, President Ramaphosa announced government’s decision to bar public access to Eastern Cape beaches between 16 December 2020 and 3 January 2021.

Access to KwaZulu-Natal’s Durban beaches is also prohibited on busy public holidays until the first week of January 2021.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has warned South Africans against flocking to the country’s dams and rivers as an alternative to the beaches, following a government ban on the use of some of the beaches to minimize the impact of COVID-19.

“Traditionally, the festive season is notorious for drownings as most people take to swimming in water facilities, including swimming pools, to cool their bodies on hot summer days,” departmental spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said in a statement.

Ratau added that the months of September and October are often characterised by scorching heat waves, forcing many South Africans to resort to swimming in water facilities to deal with high temperatures.

“Unfortunately, this has often resulted in increased numbers of fatal drownings, especially among the youth and children.”

