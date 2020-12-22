9501 new Covid-19 infections and 339 more deaths in SA

Johannesburg – As South Africa continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19 that the country faces, the department of health has announced that there was 9501 new cases in South Africa reported in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the culminative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 940 212.

The department also said that there have been 339 new Covid-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to SA to 25 246.

Today a total of 940 212 cases of #COVID19 have been identified. 6 215 728 tests have been conducted with 39 045 tests conducted since the last report. There are 339 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 25 246 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 808 241 pic.twitter.com/08oyL2D7Sh — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 22, 2020

Earlier today, it was announced that South Africa has made a down payment to secure the COVID-19 vaccine for 10% of the country’s population.

“The National Department of Health and the Solidarity Fund are pleased to announce that a down payment of US $19.2 million USD (R283 million) has been made to GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance) to secure South Africa’s entry into the COVAX facility,” the department and fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

The payment was made in line with the fund’s previous allocation of funds and commitment to support government’s efforts to accelerate the roll out of vaccines in South Africa.

COVAX has confirmed South Africa’s entry into the facility. The down payment represents 15% of the total cost of securing access to vaccines for 10% (roughly six million) of the population.

The country’s membership in the COVAX facility ensures that South Africa receives its equitable share of the vaccine once it becomes available.

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has hailed this milestone as the epitome of excellence in health service delivery through multilaterism.

“It is a privilege to oversee a process that has brought together government, international partners and business for the sole purpose of delivering quality health care to the people of South Africa.

