AKA kicked out of Braai Show due to allegations he abused his fiancée

Hip-hop king AKA has revealed why he was kicked out of The Braai Show on SABC1 and replaced with fellow musician and archrival Cassper Nyovest.

AKA, christened Kiernan Forbes, said allegations that he abused his late fiancée Nelly Tembe were used by the SABC, and show producers Makhuducom Media, to boot him out of the show, in which he owns 50% of the copyright.

The award-winning rapper’s claims are contained in court papers Cake Media (Makhuducom later ceded the show’s rights to Cake Media) filed in the Joburg High Court last week in which they are seeking an order to force the musician to pay the legal costs they incurred when they were preparing to defend the urgent interdict he applied for to stop the second season of the show from being aired.

In his application, AKA said Makhuducom Media kicked him to the kerb after allegations that he was abusive towards Tembe.

Tembe, the daughter of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Moses Tembe, died after she allegedly jumped off the balcony of a Cape Town hotel room that she shared with the artist last year.

After her tragic death, Sunday World published a video and pictures, which depicted the musician breaking down a door to a room in which the frightened Tembe had locked herself after one of their domestic tiffs.

AKA was expected to host the second season of The Braai Show With AKA but was replaced. Reasons for his removal remained a mystery, until now.

“In May 2021, false news started circulating regarding allegations of abuse on my part. This was related, inter alia, to the incident that took place during April 2021.

Ultimately, I became aware that, inter alia, the first respondent (SABC) took a negative view of the negative publicity and tacitly indicated its intention to no longer continue our working relationship,” read the papers.

He said on July 1 last year, a meeting was to be held between Cake Media and Mkhuducom Media to provide an update about the show, but it was cancelled at the eleventh hour.

“What then happens during July 2021, and without my knowledge, is that the third respondent (Cake Media) … approach, inter alia, various persons including a musician, namely Refiloe Phoolo, popularly known as Cassper Nyovest and they agreed that he will take over as host of the show,” read the papers.

AKA withdrew the application before it could be heard, and later issued a statement saying the withdrawal did not mean the fight was over.

In the court papers, which we have seen, Cake Media boss David Phume said given the nature of AKA’s application, they had instructed Adams and Adamas law firm, who are specialists in intellectual property law and intellectual property law-related litigation, to represent them.

AKA said he would oppose the application after receiving the summons.

He also said he was still forging ahead with a claim of damages against Cakes Media.

