ANC Integrity Commission concluded that Magashule should step down

By Bongani Mdakane

Johannesburg – In a three pager report signed on Sunday by the ANC Integrity Commission (IC) Chairperson, the IC had concluded that the ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule should step down from all his roles within the organisation.

Magashule met with the IC on Saturday, 12 December in a long meeting, where the ANC most influential top six member had stated that he was a very disciplined cadre of the ruling party.

In the letter seen by Sunday World, Magashule emphasised that he was a disciplined cadre and he made it clear that he was ready to perform any tasks given to him by the organisation.

He further said that:

He was bound by the decisions of the collective; he would “step aside” if so instructed by the NEC; as he understands the ANC Constitution, its rules and code of

conduct.

Magashule also stated in the letter that he had a clear understanding of the seniority of his position as the ANC’s Chief Administrative Officer and guardian of the principles

and values of the ANC enshrined in the ANC Constitution.

However Magashule’s supporters viewed this report as a way of suppressing Magashule while ignoring the fact that many in the ANC are also at the wrong with their “smallanyana skeletons” in the closet.

“The whole thing of this Integrity Commission is nothing but a farce. This is a political ploy against Ace and we are aware that this whole thing has been engineered by Cyril (Ramaphosa) and his supporters. They will never win this battle as they are taking chances. There are so many leaders in the ANC who have a lot to answer, including Pravin (Gordhan) but because he is one of the darlings and a supporter of Cyril, nothing is being done. ANC Integrity Commission is starting the hell fire and we hope they won’t get burnt by their inferno,” said one of the ANC NEC members sympathetic to Magashule.

Highlighted in red in the letter, Mashamba wrote, “Cadres of the ANC who are formally charged for corruption or other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, legislatures, or other government structures pending the finalisation of their cases. The Officials as mandated, will develop guidelines and procedures on implementation, and the next NWC meeting will review progress. In cases where this has not happened, such individuals will be instructed to step down.”

Another Magashule supporter said that battle lines have been drawn.

“We are going the same route of 2007 where President (Jacob) Zuma had dealt with President (Thabo) Mbeki. This is war and we are going to take the Ramaphosa cabal head on without fear. We are tired of this thing of treating Ace like a step child. Makunyiwe once,” said the Magashule supporter.

