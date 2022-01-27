ANC MP Dirks is not ready to give it up

Johannesburg – The Public Protector has confirmed receipt of a complaint from the African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament, Mervyn Dirks.

Dirks is fighting tooth and nail alleging that President Cyril Ramaphosa breached the executive code of ethics.

Earlier this week, Dirks wrote a letter to the Parliament’s finance watchdog, Scopa, and accused the President of turning a blind eye to the misappropriation of funds claiming that the president was aware of state funding being used for ANC campaigns.

“The complaint was lodged in terms of the Executive Members Ethics Act 82 of 1998 (EMEA). The PPSA has been inundated with queries about the complaint since the sitting of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts earlier in the week,” said the Public Protector spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe in a statement.

“The PPSA wishes to remind all concerned that in terms of the EMEA, the Public Protector must investigate any alleged breach of the Code on receipt of a complaint by the President, a member of the National Assembly or a permanent delegate of the National Council of Provinces if the complaint is against a Cabinet member or a Deputy Minister,” Segalwe said.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office said an investigation must be done within 30 days.

