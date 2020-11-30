E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Another feather in Pitso Mosimane’s cap

By Xolile Mtshazo
Al Ahly coach, Pitso Mosimane celebrates with team mates after winning the CAF. PICTURE: SPORTS HUB

Johannesburg – Pitso Mosimane has added another feather in his cap after guiding Egyptian giants Al Ahly to their ninth CAF Champions League title at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

Mohamed Magdi’s stunning late goal saw Al Ahly defeat fierce rivals Zamalek 2-1, to win a record-extending Champions League title, thus ending a seven-year Champions League drought.

Yes, Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib could not have been blind when they insisted on acquiring the services of the revered Mosimane .


After beating Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate to win the Champions League with Sundowns in 2016, Mosimane proved his mettle by thumping Al Ahly 5-1 to reach the semi-finals of the competition last season.

Now Jingles is on the brink of winning two trebles in two countries.

He won the treble with the Chloorkop-based Downs by bagging the league, Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup before resigning to join the Egyptian side.

On arrival in Cairo the former Bafana coach won the Egyptian Premier League and on Friday, he crowned his glorious season by lifting the Champions League trophy, his 15th major trophy overall.

Al Ahly face Al Ittihad in the semi finals of the Egyptian Cup before a potential rematch against Zamalek in the final.

Mosimane has become the third coach to win the Champions League title in two countries.

Pitso Mosimane .Photo by Farpost

At Sundowns he has won 11 titles, including five league titles and the prestigious Champions League and Super Cup.

When he took up the job early in October, Mosimane said he knew exactly what was expected of him: “They have entrusted me with the opportunity to lead and carry the Team of the Century‚ and I know how big the job is.”

Sunday World 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Additional R558m to fast track informal settlement upgrades

Johannesburg - Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has allocated an additional R588 million to four provinces in an effort to speed-up...
Read more
Breaking News

Gauteng places 81% of Grade 1 and 8 learners

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Education Department has placed a total of 181 119 (81.48%) Grade 1 and 8 learners who had applied for admission...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.