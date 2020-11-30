Another feather in Pitso Mosimane’s cap

Johannesburg – Pitso Mosimane has added another feather in his cap after guiding Egyptian giants Al Ahly to their ninth CAF Champions League title at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

Mohamed Magdi’s stunning late goal saw Al Ahly defeat fierce rivals Zamalek 2-1, to win a record-extending Champions League title, thus ending a seven-year Champions League drought.

Yes, Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib could not have been blind when they insisted on acquiring the services of the revered Mosimane .

After beating Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate to win the Champions League with Sundowns in 2016, Mosimane proved his mettle by thumping Al Ahly 5-1 to reach the semi-finals of the competition last season.

Now Jingles is on the brink of winning two trebles in two countries.

He won the treble with the Chloorkop-based Downs by bagging the league, Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup before resigning to join the Egyptian side.

On arrival in Cairo the former Bafana coach won the Egyptian Premier League and on Friday, he crowned his glorious season by lifting the Champions League trophy, his 15th major trophy overall.

Al Ahly face Al Ittihad in the semi finals of the Egyptian Cup before a potential rematch against Zamalek in the final.

Mosimane has become the third coach to win the Champions League title in two countries.

At Sundowns he has won 11 titles, including five league titles and the prestigious Champions League and Super Cup.

When he took up the job early in October, Mosimane said he knew exactly what was expected of him: “They have entrusted me with the opportunity to lead and carry the Team of the Century‚ and I know how big the job is.”

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo