Award winning actor Menzi Ngubane dies after stroke

Johannesburg – Award winning actor, Menzi Ngubane has passed away after suffering from a stroke at the age of 56 at his home.

This is according to a statement from the Ngubane family.

In a statement, the family said, “It is with great sadness that the Ngubane family announces the passing of its son, acclaimed actor Menzi Ngubane who passed away earlier today. The 56 year old award-winning actor passed away due to stroke at home. Menzi is survived by his wife Sikelelwa and two daughters.”

Over the past ten years, the Ladysmith born actor spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases.

Between 2010 and 2015, Ngubane’ s numerous struggles with kidney failure resulted in him being placed in a kidney recipients list and ultimately received a donor ensuring he continued and sustained his acting career until recently.

Over the subsequent years, Menzi has spoken openly about his health problems and worked hard in spreading the word about kidney disease.

His acting spans more than three decades and his big break in the industry came with a breakthrough role as Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini.

He worked with John Ledwaba who was a director of a staged musical called Street Sisters in 1990.

He further played Enoch Santonga in a national anthem musical and was on a theatre play called Seazer, where he starred as Brutus.

“Theatre work taught him focus and discipline. It was also a time when he got the opportunity to travel Grahamstown and Europe,” the family said in a statement.

He has also played on popular SABC dramas such as Yizo Yizo, Gaz’ Lam and Soul City, and acted on SABC 1 soapie, Generations as Sibusiso Dhlomo.

“He treasured the time he played in a movie called In My Country, alongside international actor Samuel L. Jackson. His last prominent role was as Judas Ngwenya in Isibaya in 2020.”

At the time of his passing Menzi was working with Zindela Pictures, producers of an upcoming South Africa / Thai movie Red Cargo, starring alongside international stars Simon Kook and Peter Pham from Vietnam.

Ngubane will be sorely missed by his fans and the industry at large for his professionalism and dedication to the industry. He was a sought-after actor who is respected both locally and internationally.

“As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son whose battle with kidney failure & sugar diabetes had become an open secret over the years. We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course,” said the family spokesperson.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD