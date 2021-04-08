Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo charged with sexual harassment

Johannesburg – Bishop Stephen Bafana Zondo has been charged with sexual harassment and obstruction of justice.

Details of the allegations against him were still unclear at the time of publishing.

Zondo of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, will appear in the Sebokeng Regional Court next month.

Zondo’s lawyer Jeffrey Rahlagane confirmed that the clergyman has been served with an indictment to appear in court on May 28.

He said Zondo was happy that God has answered his prayers to have his day in court.

“Finally the Lord has heard our cry, we now have our day in court to refute all that has been levelled against us”.

His Excellency Archbishop Stephen Bafana Zondo has been a subject of many attacks and unfair public opinion with people putting him through a trial without course in the public domain.

His Excellency has always reiterated that the only due course is for him to appear before a court of law and prove his innocence.

The archbishop wishes to inform members of Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, South Africans, the media and the world at large that finally, he has been served with an indictment to appear at Sebokeng Regional Court on 28 May 2021.

The charges against Archbishop Zondo include, among others, sexual harassment claims and obstruction of justice,” Rahlagane said.

He added Zondo has welcomed the news and has declared that this will finally close the chapter of this malicious rumour, unsubstantiated allegations and slander that have been long-standing.

This is a developing story.

