Body of Soweto boy who fell in manhole found

After 20 days of intense search for Khayalethu Magadla his lifeless body was found on Saturday afternoon.

The six-year-old boy was found by the Joburg Water team a few meters from the split chamber near Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Lenasia.

After long hours of waiting to identify the body since being alerted at noon, Magadla’s father, Lawrence, came out of the split chamber sobbing uncontrollably as he just found that the boy was his.

Family spokesperson, Derrick Mngomezulu, confirmed to Sunday World at the scene that the boy who had been identified and was indeed Khayalethu.

“It is sad but we are releaved that the boy has been found even though the search was almost completely shut off,” said Mngomezulu. “We are now sure that the boy is him and we can be at peace knowing where he is rested,” he added.

Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba confirmed that Magadla was found on the splitter chamber around 12.23pm.

“The EMS specialised team has consistently continued with the search through the challenging pipeline system. The Urban Search and Rescue teams have covered atleast 20km from Dlamini to Eldorao Park. Joburg Water has assisted immensely with drainage of water from different sewer systems,” she said.

Upon recovery of the body, MMC David Tembe said: “The department sends the deepest condolences to the family in this time of difficulty and hope they find closure now that Khayalethu is found. Our teams worked tirelessly to ensure that the family finds closure.”

