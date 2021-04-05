Boity plugs the gap in local beverage industry

Johannesburg – Boity Thulo’s business journey began simply as passion to fill in the gaps she found in stores – now the unstoppable businesswoman has made her mark in the beverage industry.

The Ba Kae hitmaker has now introduced to the beverage market her peach-flavoured BT Signature Frizzante, a tingly and fizzy drink most likely to be referred to as a semi-sparkling wine.

The sparkling fruit beverage, launched on Wednesday.

It a collaboration project with a worldclass winemaker Matthew Krone that has been in the works for over a year and is already found in Shoprite Liquors countrywide.

Have you read: Boity’s Pink Sapphire Eau de Parfum to be sold at Clicks stores

“When we met, we knew from the get-go that there is a ready-to- drink product that is missing from the shelves and we felt that we could create it. It has been great to see its conceptualisation process coming to life,” said Boity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

She said as much as the idea of being a renowned businesswoman thrilled and excited her, she still did not focus her energy on every business idea she might have, but rested her energy in what would excite even when she was older and looking back at her life.

Already having a BOITY haircare line and Boity Pink Sapphire under her belt, she was first known as a YoTV presenter in 2011, made famous by her role as Mpho Bogatsu in Rockville, then later started her music career with the release of Wuz Dat featuring Nasty C in 2018.

“Nobody has one passion and I want to tap into as many of my passions as possible, and I want to one day sit down when I’m old feeling it is then time to sett le and enjoy life. I want to feel satisfied at the fact that I tried as much as I could. Juggling time between everything has become easy because everything that I do feels good. Enjoying something that you do won’t make you feel like it’s too much work,” she said, advising aspiring business people to choose a team to work with that will care about the project.

Also read: Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay seeks legal advice after attack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo