Bra Mzi’s start was humble but his finish was epic

By Dumile Mateza

Johannesburg – Legendary boxing promoter and trainer Mzimasi Mnguni, who died two weeks ago, was buried last Sunday.

Mnguni, who was simply known as Bra Mzi in boxing circles, started modestly when he took Mveleli Luzipho under his arm in a fight on June 9 1984 to fight in the light flyweight division against Thamsanqa Sogcwe at the Great Centenary Hall in Port Elizabeth.

Luzipho won. Who would forget the epic battle between Luzipho and Baby Jake Matlala, who have both since passed on.

Luzipho lost his South African title to Matlala in East London. The boxing bug bit Mnguni when he saw the first successful promoter in East London Boyce Zitumane guiding the fortunes of Happyboy Mgxaji in the 70s.

For some reason Mnguni moved to Joburg. Legend has it that he worked for Gibson Kente.

It so happened that while in Joburg, Mgxaji lost to South African junior lightweight national champion Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi at home in East London.

It meant that for Mgxaji to wrestle the title from Morodi, he had to challenge Morodi and the fight would be staged in Morodi’s hometown of Soweto at the Jabulani Amphitheatre.

Mnguni might have gone and watched this fight.

It was at this epic encounter that Mgxaji pulled out all stops to ensure he won the title.

It was after this fight that Mnguni returned to East London to train young boxers in a school classroom.

Among them was Welcome Ncitha, who would go on to become his fi

rst world champion. He teamed up with Joburg mega promoter Rodney Berman. A world title had to be planned meticulously, and with the approval of the ANC in exile at the time.

After conquering every boxer in his division, including highly rated Baby Joe Miya in South Africa, Ncitha’s career was carefully navigated.

Mnguni would go on and guide the boxing careers of Vuyani Bungu, Mbulelo Botile and many others, including Hawk Makepula.

It was Mnguni who took Botile to London and the boxer returned a world champ. Bra Mzi gave other people a chance to prove themselves.

