Brighton & Hove Albion recalls Percy Tau from loan spell

Johannesburg – English Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club have announced that they recalled South African striker Percy Tau from his loan spell with Belgian club Anderlecht.

The 26-year-old South Africa international joined the club in 2018 and has spent the last two-and-a-half years on loan in Belgium.

After a season with Brussels-based club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, Tau moved to Bruges last season and helped them win the league title and played in the Champions League.

Tau linked up with Anderlecht, who are managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, last August and has scored four goals in 15 games this season.

Albion have received a Governing Body Endorsement, the new points-based system for non-English players which came into force last week when the transition period following the UK’s exit from the European Union ended, from the FA for Tau.

Sunday World

SUNDAY WORLD