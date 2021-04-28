Business mogul Kuseni Dlamini to take University of Pretoria to new heights

Johannesburg – Business mogul Kuseni Dlamini says he is ready to take the University of Pretoria (UP) to greater heights following his appointment as the chairperson of the institution’s council.

“This appointment comes at a crucial time when businesses, institutions and nations are facing economic headwinds exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. South Africa is also dealing with the pressing demands in higher education institutions across the country, relating to funding, student debt, infrastructure and safety of students on campuses.

“South Africa needs financially strong and resilient world-class institutions of higher learning that contribute meaningfully to the economy and society at large, through socially impactful research, producing graduates that will focus on issues that move South Africa and the world forward,” Dlamini said.

Ben Kruger, the former Standard Bank joint CEO, has been appointed deputy chairperson. Dlamini replaces businesswoman Ntombifuthi Mtoba, who stepped down after serving four consecutive terms as a member.

The council is, among others, responsible for governance, policy-making and monitoring and is involved in laying down guidelines relating to strategic governance, financial governance, staff matters, fostering a positive academic atmosphere and disciplinary matters regarding staff and students. The Council of the University of Pretoria comprises 30 members, 18 of whom are external members who are not employed by the university, and 12 internal members.

Dlamini, a Rhodes scholar, is the chairperson of Massmart Holdings, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings, Sandvik Mining South Africa (a subsidiary of the Stockholm- headquartered Swedish multinational Sandvik Group AB).

He was previously CEO of Old Mutual South Africa and emerging markets and was also the head of Anglo American South Africa and a member of the executive committee of Anglo-American plc in London.

He was also the executive chairperson of Richards Bay Coal Terminal. He is also the former chairperson of Times Media Group , which is now Arena Holdings. Dlamini is also active in professional bodies and charities.

Kabelo Khumalo