Cabinet condemns xenophobic attacks affecting road freight industry

Johannesburg – Cabinet has called on all affected people to submit their concerns about the freight transport industry to relevant structures instead of resorting to violence.

In a statement on Friday, Cabinet strongly condemned the lawlessness affecting the road freight industry and commended the swift response by the police in arresting suspects in Gauteng.

“While we understand the frustrations at the violation of immigration laws by some companies, violence is not the solution. Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi is leading a team of Ministers that is dealing with this matter and is expected to submit a concrete proposal to Cabinet to address all disputes affecting the industry,” Cabinet said.

Cabinet has offered its condolences to the families and colleagues of drivers who lost their lives and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

National Seasonal Preparedness Plan

Cabinet has also approved the National Seasonal Preparedness Plan for the 2020-2021 Summer Season presented by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

The plan follows predictions which indicated that increased chances of above-normal rainfall over most parts of the country are expected.

This implies that the summer rainfall areas covering all eight provinces, except the winter rainfall areas such as the Western Cape – have a high expectation of floods and windstorms.

In implementing the plan, Cabinet said that mitigating measures are put in place to reduce the impact of extreme summer seasonal hazards.

“This plan incorporates the festive season starting from November 2020 to February 2021, since this period is prone to increased risks of weather-related hazards. Cabinet calls on the public to make the necessary preparations against summer seasonal hazards and ensure effective responses that would save lives, protect property and infrastructure,” Cabinet said.

