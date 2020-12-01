Can Champs League offer perfect tonic for Chiefs?

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs forwards Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker feel it is about time the Soweto giants make their mark on the continent by going all the way to the knockout rounds of the CAF Champions League despite their domestic league misfortunes.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s side are 11th on the log after five matches, with one win, two draws and two losses, the last being a 1-0 defeat inflicted by newcomers Swallows of the Ivory Coast in the first round four years ago.

However, Billiat believes de spite the setbacks in the domestic league, the experience could change their fortunes.

It was the first time in four years that Amakhosi embarked on an African safari as they took on Cameroon champions PWD Bamenda in the elite African football inter-club competition.

Chiefs secured a 1-0 win over PWD Bamenda in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg match at Stade Omnisport de Limbe on Sunday afternoon.

Former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela, now with Mamelodi Sundowns, was the last to guide the side in the Champions League when they were knocked out by Asec Mimosas of the Ivory Coast in the firs round four years ago.

Also read: PSL’s TTM FC boss in financial disarray as ABSA demands Bentleys and R9m home back

However, Billiat believes de spite the setbacks in the domestic league, the experience could change their fortunes.

He singled out the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Leonardo Castro and himself as players with Champions League experience.

The trio was in the Sundowns team that became the second South African team to win the Champions League with coach Pitso Mosimane at the helm in 2016.

The first was Orlando Pirates back in 1995.

Chiefs’ other players with continental football experience include Willard Katsande, Itumeleng Khune, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Anthony Agay and Lazarus Kambole, who have played for their countries in competitions across Africa.

“Some of us in the team have played in the Champions League before, I’ve played before, so there is nothing new. It’s important to know that you are playing away or at home [because] every result has to have a meaning behind it,” said Billiat.

“And yes, we have a good team‚ and I feel like we need to go out there and challenge in Africa‚ take this team back where it belongs. I think it starts now. We needed also to test ourselves with big teams out there.”

Said Parker: “It’s a good feeling to be back and competing on the continent and looking forward to a journey, a journey that we’ve long last had, which is a Champions League journey, and exciting times going forward,” said Parker.

Have you read: Another feather in Pitso Mosimane’s cap

“I think it’s important we start [the campaign] strong, so we can build a strong foundation and have a confident journey throughout the competition.

“We are well aware that we are representing Kaizer Chiefs, as well as the rest of South Africa. The good thing is we’ve got a few internationals in the team who travelled in the last Fifa break, they have tasted football beyond our borders.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo