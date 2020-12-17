Castle Lite puts the #unlocksummer campaign on ice

Johannesburg – With the looming threat of the second wave of COVID-19 infections posing a great danger to the health and safety of South Africans, it has now become more imperative than before, to be responsible this festive season and heed the advice of government and health practitioners.

On Monday night, we all watched as our President, Cyril Ramaphosa painted a picture of a potentially grim start to the new year if we don’t all take precaution measures.

This speech from the president made it all the more clear that South African businesses, together with citizens, need to band together in reducing the impact of the second wave.

Therefore, Castle Lite has announced that their #UnlockSummer campaign, which was created in order to help consumers feel a little lighter this festive season by giving away some exciting prizes including extra cold 6 packs, has been put on ice for the time being.

“Taking into account the rise in cases and what is expected from all of us to act responsibly, we have decided to put our campaign on hold. This includes the Hot as Hell temperature mechanic as well as our twitter activity aimed at rewarding consumers with 6packs. Even though our terms and conditions were always set up to be responsible, with only 2 6packs per person given away over a 3month period, we still believe that we need to stand in solidarity and act responsibly together,” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

Castle Lite says it is committed to a safe and responsible season and will reinstate the #UnlockSummer campaign in the new year should the President and the Department of Health deem it safe to relax the restrictions.

An essential guide of 10 things you need to know to stay safe this summer:

1. All festivals and gatherings are banned on public beaches, which will only be operational between 9am and 6pm.

2. Gatherings may not exceed 50% of venue capacity with up to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.

3. Alcohol will only be sold from Mondays to Thursday between 10am and 6pm.

4. A curfew now comes into effect from 11pm to 4am, with bars and restuarants closing at 10pm throughout the festive season.

5. Always follow the Covid-19 golden rules of hygiene and avoid the 3 Cs – close contact, closed spaces and crowded places.

6. Be aware that shopping malls will be crowded and plan accordingly.

7. Make sure you always take care of yourself: get enough sleep, eat well and take your vitamins.

8. Never drink and drive.

9. Don’t host or attend an in-person event if you or anyone in your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and hasn’t met the criteria for when it’s safe to be around others, has symptoms of COVID-19, is waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test, may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or is at increased risk of severe illness with COVID-19.

10. Drink responsibly.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD