Cele to kick-start Safer Festive Season Operations inspections

Johannesburg – Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, will on Thursday visit the Western Cape as the first stop of the #OperationTightGrip Safer Festive Season Operations Inspection Tour.

The annual roadshow will see Cele, National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole and senior management of the South African Police Service, participate in various community awareness engagements and inspections of police festive season operations.

In a statement, the Police Ministry said these would include visits to public spaces such as taxi ranks, malls, beaches and other areas on social gatherings.

They will also inspect multi-disciplinary police operations put in place in various provinces.

The tour is aimed at assessing the effectiveness of Safer Festive Season plans put in place, to ensure that residents and holiday makers are and feel safe, during the holiday season.

The main aim of the inspection tour is to tighten the grip on crime, especially crimes committed against women and children. The nationwide tour will also see a special focus on compliance and enforcement of lockdown regulations.

In an effort to encourage adherence to COVID 19 regulations and ensure maximum compliance, Cele will also visit some areas declared COVID 19 hotspots where tighter restrictions have been imposed, including tighter curfews.

Cele is also calling for responsible behavior during the holiday season.

“Police will be out in full force this holiday season, to tighten the grip on the visible enemy which is crime. However, citizens are also urged to play their part in fighting the invisible enemy and not to drop their guard as COVID-19 is still with us. I’m appealing to all citizens to keep safe this festive season, by avoiding super spreader events and large gatherings. Wear your mask at all times and remain vigilant at all times,” said the Minister.

The #OperationTightGrip Safer Festive Season Operations Inspection tour will kick-off in the Western Cape on Thursday, 10 December 2020 and end in the KwaZulu-Natal Province on 31 December 2020.

