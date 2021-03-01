Cosafa vows to fight dirty if Motsepe’s rivals dare them

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – South Africa’s billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe and his Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) sidekicks are ready for war in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidential elections in two weeks’ time.

The Mamelodi Sundowns boss launched his election manifesto in a high-probable gathering attended by the top brass of African football in Sandton, Joburg this past week.

“We will fight hard. If they go dirty, we will go dirty. If they go smart, we will go smart as well,” said Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa.

“Out of the 54 member countries, we are looking at getting 35 going upwards because we want to be more aggressive. Patrice is a totally different person. Cosafa as a region with 14 members, we have endorsed him and are fully behind his campaign,” he said.

The event was attended by presidents of federations, business people and even top politicians. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, Safa president Danny Jordaan, Nigeria Football Association president Amaju Pinnick, TP Mazembe boss and DR Congo businessman Moïse Katumbi, to mention a few, were some of the dignitaries who attended the event in support of Motsepe.

Motsepe said he will rope in former players and African legends into the structures of CAF if he is elected as president of the continent’s football mother body on March 12 in Morocco.

“Africa has produced some of the best football players in the world and now is the time to develop and retain in Africa some of these talented and exceptional players and build African football. So, it is important to bring in the legends and former players such Samuel Eto’o, El Hadji Diouf, Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Siaka Tiéné and others who have contributed immensely to the growth of African football.

I will invite them and have a meeting with them to talk about football and that will be very exciting,” said Motsepe at the event on Thursday.

“We also want those African players in the diaspora. We will engage the black players in the French team because they are Africans, and they belong to us. They can advise us on how we can make CAF financially sustainable.

“We must invest in building our youth football developmental facilities and infrastructure for boys and girls and promote football in as many schools possible because that is important for the growth and long-term success of African football. “I will visit all the member countries within … 12 months if I am elected. I will have discussions with their leadership to identify and implement development growth projects. We are committed to ensuring that CAF and its 54 members in the medium- to long-term period are self-supporting and globally competitive,” said Motsepe.

