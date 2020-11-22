COVID-19 has killed 58 people and infected 2270- Dr Mkhize

The new infections has now taken the overall COVID-19 cases to 767 679, since the last report.

The details were identified from 21 904 new tests which were conducted on Sunday alone. The overall tests conducted so far now stands at 5 290 966 as of today.

The statement shows that 58 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, and the most people came from Eastern Cape with 28 deaths.

The Free State province comes second with 13 deaths, while the Western Cape and Gauteng takes third and fourth respectively with 8 and 9 deaths.

The new deaths, takes the national death figures up to 20 903 which points to a new surge in infections.

Despite this concerning infections, it’s comforting to reveal that the recovery rate has now reached 92.5%. The report shows that atleast 710 099 have recovered from the virus.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Minister Mkhize.