COVID-19 cases surge by over 2000 cases, 53 more patients die

By Ngwako Malatji

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 721 770 after 2 056 more people contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.

Mkhize made this announcement on Thursday October 29.

He also said the coronavirus induced disease has also claimed the lives of 53 patients, shooting the death toll to 19 164.


Of the deaths recorded today, 37 were from the Eastern Cape, four from Gauteng, five from the Free Sate, five from KwaZulu-Natal, and two from Mpumalanga.

He also said of the 53 deaths recorded, 15 were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours , with three of those from the Free State, seven from the Eastern Cape, four from Gauteng and one from KwaZulu-Natal .

He also said of the 721 770 total COVID-19 cases, 649 935 recovered from the disease, which translates to 90 percent recovery rate.

