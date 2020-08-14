COVID-19 claims 286 more lives – recovery rate at 79%

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 286 more patients, ballooning the total number of deaths to 11 556.

Of the new fatalities, 42 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, 26 in North West, 76 in Gauteng, 54 in KwaZulu-Natal, 22 in Mpumalanga, 18 in the Northern Cape and 28 in the Western Cape.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday, August 14.

Mkhize also said the total number of infections have increased to 579 140 after 6275 tested positive for COVID-19, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

This is a jump of at least 2000 from the infection number recorded yesterday.

The infection number was recorded from 35614 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far to 3351 111.

Mkhize also said of the 579 140 infections, 461 734 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, shooting the recovery rate to 79 percent.

Author



Ngwako Malatji