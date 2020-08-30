COVID-19 death toll drops as infection numbers rise

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 47 more patients in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from 13 981 to 14028, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday August 30.

Mkhize also said of the 47 new deaths, the lowest since in several months since the outbreak of the disease, three were from KwaZulu-Natal, 16 from Gauteng, seven from the Eastern Cape, seven from the Western Cape , three from the Free State and 11 from Mpumalanga .

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.

He further said the COVID-19 infection figures have increased from 622 551 to 625 056 after 2 505 more people tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours.

The cases were recorded from 21 902 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the disease in March from 3652 970 to 3674872.

Mkhize also said that of the 625 056 figures, 538 604 patients have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 86 percent.