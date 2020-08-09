COVID-19 deaths surpass 10 000 as Buthelezi tests positive

The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 has now breached the 10 000 mark.

The Western Cape continues to lead the way with 3376 number of people who have died due to the global pandemic, followed by Gauteng with 2547 deceased people, the Eastern Cape, which has recorded 2129 deaths and KwaZulu Natal with 1346 deaths. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 10210.

The cumulative number of people who have been infected by the novel Coronavirus now stands at 553 188, which represents an increase of 7712 new cases. The total number of people who have recovered from the virus is 404 568, with over three million tests conducted.

Gauteng continues to be the epicentre of the of the deadly global pandemic with a cumulative number of cases sitting at 190 999, followed by the Western Cape at 99 588, KwaZulu Natal at 95 648 and the Eastern Cape, which has recorded 82 074 cases of the virus.

This came as the emeritus president of the IFP Mangosusthu Buthelezi became the latest senior political figure to be tested positive for Coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Buthelezi was informed that he had been in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

“At this point, we are pleased to say that he remains asymptomatic and is in good spirits. As a family we have put in place a capable team to keep watch over the situation,” a statement from the family reads.

“Please rest assured that we will keep you informed of his progress and will advise when he is back in office,” the family added.

George Matlala